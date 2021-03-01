Minister chairs meeting of human rights taskforce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The seventh meeting of the provincial Taskforce on Human Rights was held at the Committee Room of the Civil Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari and representatives of relevant departments, said a handout issued here.

Ejaz Alam said that implementation of the directives of the one-man commission was being ensured and asked the departments to present their human rights related performance in the next meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari said that 2% quota in the public sector universities had to be implemented through the Higher education Department to ensure its implementation in the private universities as well. A mechanism should be devised to prepare a detailed report on the performance of 36 districts' committees for review while the secretaries concerned should ensure their presence in meetings, she added.

Secretary HR&MA Nadeem-ur-Rehman said that the performance of the TT Cell of the HR&MA department has been acknowledged by the European Union while human rights training were underway in relevant departments.