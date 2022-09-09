UrduPoint.com

Minister Chairs Meeting Of Punjab Numberdar Association

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday said that registration of Punjab Numberdar Association would enable it to run its legal and other matters properly.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of executive body of the Punjab Numberdar Association at Civil Secretariat, here.

Numberdar was playing an effective role for being helpful at general public and government level, he added.

He said it was need of the hour to mobilize Numberdar for properly running the ownership and division of land related matters.

He further said that services of Numberdar could be utilized for administering polio drops in far flung rural areas and to maintain peaceful environment during Muharram days.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that role of Numberdar was important for receiving 'Abiana' and to operate girdawri system smoothly.

The minister said that work related to recovery of agricultural tax should be entrusted to Numberdars.

Members of Executive Body of the Numberdar Association presented their demands and they were assured that their legal demands would be fulfilled.

