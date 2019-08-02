UrduPoint.com
Minister Chairs Meeting Of Punjab Welfare Trust

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:31 PM

Provincial Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that rehabilitation of physically handicapped persons is the priority agenda of the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that rehabilitation of physically handicapped persons is the priority agenda of the Punjab government.

Presiding over the meeting of Punjab Welfare Trust here on Friday, he said that efforts of the trust were praise-worthy for helping to rehabilitate deprived and differently-abled persons in the province. It was the responsibility of society to help restore the handicapped persons by their personality nourishment through education and training, he added.

He said that the differently-abled persons were an equal part of the society and it was imperative that they should be given full opportunities through education and training to move forward in their practical life. The government was also giving attention to promoting inclusive education to promote greater socialization of differently-abled students.

It would help in developing economic status and employment opportunities would enhance their daily living, he added.

He assured of helping increase the endowment fund of the trust so that the maximum number of needy people could be facilitated. He also announced that a meeting of institutions working under the trust would be held after Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier, Managing Director Dr Amjad Saqib gave a briefing about the working of Punjab Welfare Trust and said that this institution was working to help restore the special persons so that they could become self-reliant and play a more useful part in nation-building. Secretary Social Welfare Ambreen Raza and members of the trust also attended themeeting.

