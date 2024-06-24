Minister chairs meeting of working group on health insurance programme

The third meeting of the working group on the health insurance programme was held on Monday

at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company under the chairmanship of Provincial Health

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The experts concerned gave their valuable suggestions and opinions on health insurance programme

during the meeting.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the share distribution formula in the health insurance programme was discussed with the experts during the meeting. "Efforts are being made to address the flaws in the health insurance programme. Final recommendations for improving the health insurance programme are being formulated," he added.

He said that the Punjab government was increasing the limit of the health insurance package beyond one million rupees and expanding the scope of coverage for the convenience of the people.

The share of private to public hospitals in terms of the health insurance programme has been greatly improved, he added.

He said that the public could not get more standard and better medical facilities than those in government hospitals. In the past, the health insurance programme was used to serve political interests rather than to benefit

people, he added.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, CEO of PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Zahid Pervez, and officers from the Finance Department and P&D participated.