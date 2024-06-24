Minister Chairs Meeting Of Working Group On Health Insurance Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The third meeting of the working group on the health insurance programme was held on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The third meeting of the working group on the health insurance programme was held on Monday
at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company under the chairmanship of Provincial Health
Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.
The experts concerned gave their valuable suggestions and opinions on health insurance programme
during the meeting.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the share distribution formula in the health insurance programme was discussed with the experts during the meeting. "Efforts are being made to address the flaws in the health insurance programme. Final recommendations for improving the health insurance programme are being formulated," he added.
He said that the Punjab government was increasing the limit of the health insurance package beyond one million rupees and expanding the scope of coverage for the convenience of the people.
The share of private to public hospitals in terms of the health insurance programme has been greatly improved, he added.
He said that the public could not get more standard and better medical facilities than those in government hospitals. In the past, the health insurance programme was used to serve political interests rather than to benefit
people, he added.
Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, CEO of PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Zahid Pervez, and officers from the Finance Department and P&D participated.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister26 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1727 minutes ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar33 minutes ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education33 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges33 minutes ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove47 minutes ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors47 minutes ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana52 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody52 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala52 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah52 minutes ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ52 minutes ago