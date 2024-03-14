Minister Chairs Meeting On Arrangements For Vaisakhi Mela 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An administrative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora here on Thursday to discuss arrangements for holding the Vaisakhi Mela 2024.
Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Additional Secretary Admin Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Secretary Admin Kartarpur Saifullah Khokhar including Lahore and Hasanabdal and various administrative and police officers besides Railway, FIA, Interior and Foreign Affairs, Sui Gas, Health and various other administrative affairs officers attended the meeting.
Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid gave a complete briefing about the arrangements for the Vaisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janam Day celebrations and the schedule for pilgrims and all arrangements for the Mela.
Secretary Board Farid Iqbal said that according to the orders of Chairman Board Arshad Farid Khan, foolproof arrangements were being made for pilgrims, and Sikh pilgrims coming from all-over the world including India, are being provided food, accommodation, medical and security by the Trust Board.
PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the guests coming from abroad would return with love from Pakistan. In this regard, the Federal and provincial governments were also taking steps.
According to the schedule, Sikh pilgrims would reach Pakistan on April 13 through Wagah border crossing, after which they would be taken to Hasanabdal under tight security by special trains. On April 14, Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi Mela would be held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasanabdal.
The pilgrims would return to India on April 22 after completing their 10-day tour.
