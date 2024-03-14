Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting On Arrangements For Vaisakhi Mela 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Minister chairs meeting on arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An administrative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora here on Thursday to discuss arrangements for holding the Vaisakhi Mela 2024.

Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Additional Secretary Admin Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Secretary Admin Kartarpur Saifullah Khokhar including Lahore and Hasanabdal and various administrative and police officers besides Railway, FIA, Interior and Foreign Affairs, Sui Gas, Health and various other administrative affairs officers attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid gave a complete briefing about the arrangements for the Vaisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janam Day celebrations and the schedule for pilgrims and all arrangements for the Mela.

Secretary Board Farid Iqbal said that according to the orders of Chairman Board Arshad Farid Khan, foolproof arrangements were being made for pilgrims, and Sikh pilgrims coming from all-over the world including India, are being provided food, accommodation, medical and security by the Trust Board.

PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the guests coming from abroad would return with love from Pakistan. In this regard, the Federal and provincial governments were also taking steps.

According to the schedule, Sikh pilgrims would reach Pakistan on April 13 through Wagah border crossing, after which they would be taken to Hasanabdal under tight security by special trains. On April 14, Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi Mela would be held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasanabdal.

The pilgrims would return to India on April 22 after completing their 10-day tour.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Police Sui Gas Punjab Wagah Federal Investigation Agency April Border All From Love

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan