Minister chairs meeting on development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Coordination Committee Sialkot meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq at the DC office committee room.

The meeting reviewed progress of work on ongoing development projects in the district. The law and order situation in the district was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, DD Development Abdul Rauf, CEO Education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, DHO Shehzad Iqbal, CEO MCS Faisal Shehzad, CEO Tehsil Council Ansar Javed Sahi, In-charge Sui Northern Gas Muhammad Imran and district heads of the national-building departments, PTI local leaders Amir Dar, Azeem Noori Ghman, Saif Ali Khan, Mehr Ashiq Hussain, Mirza Dilawar Baig, Saeed Ahmed Bhalli, Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Chaudhry Mumtaz Cheema, Qamar Abbas and Chaudhry Ilyas.

