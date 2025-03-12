Minister Chairs Meeting On Implementation Of Rule B-57 Of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Advocate Aftab Alam here Wednesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Cabinet's Committee on implementation of Rule B-57 of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.
The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Transport, Haji Rangiz Ahmad, Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Industry, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Transport Masood Younis, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, Transport Department officials provided a detailed briefing on Rule B-57 of the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.
They explained that due to the country's economic challenges, many vehicles have been in use for an extended period resulting in significant revenue losses for the department.
Committee members forwarded suggestions and feedback regarding motor vehicle rules.
Law Minister Aftab Alam emphasized the need for fitness and emission testing for old vehicles following the Punjab government's model to make vehicles more environmentally friendly and to reduce road accidents. He also proposed granting a six-month exemption for vehicles older than 10 years.
Law Minister Aftab Alam also chaired a meeting to discuss amendments to Right to Public Service (RTS) Bill. The meeting was also attended by. Advocate General KP, Shah Faisal Utman Khel and other officials.
Recent Stories
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting directs formulation of committee to resolve promotion cases of WWB employees6 minutes ago
-
SU Reschedules Oral exams for affiliated Colleges6 minutes ago
-
PM’s Ramazan Relief Package offers discounts on sugar, ghee & eggs6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on implementation of Rule B-57 of Motor Vehicle Rules 19696 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets for violating PoS rules16 minutes ago
-
UoT announces final examination results for Government Girls Degree College Turbat16 minutes ago
-
ZAB martyred anniversary to be observed with utmost reverence & respect on April 4th56 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti reaffirms govt's resolve against terrorists56 minutes ago
-
Minister announces cardiac satellite center for Ghotki district1 hour ago
-
Terrorists design to halt development process will bound to fail: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
AC Lalian Shazia Rehman sealed a grocery store for illegal profiteering1 hour ago
-
DC Sanghar chairs meeting of the district coordination committee for the mamta program1 hour ago