Minister chairs meeting on implementation of Rule B-57 of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Advocate Aftab Alam here Wednesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Cabinet's Committee on implementation of Rule B-57 of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Transport, Haji Rangiz Ahmad, Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Industry, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Transport Masood Younis, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, Transport Department officials provided a detailed briefing on Rule B-57 of the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.

They explained that due to the country's economic challenges, many vehicles have been in use for an extended period resulting in significant revenue losses for the department.

Committee members forwarded suggestions and feedback regarding motor vehicle rules.

Law Minister Aftab Alam emphasized the need for fitness and emission testing for old vehicles following the Punjab government's model to make vehicles more environmentally friendly and to reduce road accidents. He also proposed granting a six-month exemption for vehicles older than 10 years.

Law Minister Aftab Alam also chaired a meeting to discuss amendments to Right to Public Service (RTS) Bill. The meeting was also attended by. Advocate General KP, Shah Faisal Utman Khel and other officials.