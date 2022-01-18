Minister chairs meeting on Info-Tech & Skill development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Tuesday presided over a meeting on Information Technology & Skill Development here at the Arfa software technology park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Tuesday presided over a meeting on Information Technology & Skill Development here at the Arfa software technology park. Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, head of Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Technical Education Vocational and Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Suleman, DG PITB Sajid Latif and others concerned were present in th meeting.

The minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had constituted the special committee for promotion of information technology in the province.

He said that committee would recommend a way forward regarding enhancing and adopting role of science, technology and innovation in the sustainable development of society through need based research, adding that it would also invigorating human resource development to drive innovation as per requirement of various sectors.

Raja Yasir Humayun said: "We will also suggest a way forward to facilitate the emerging youth in technology based innovation and entrepreneurship through provision of appropriate support, structure and mechanism".

He said that the committee was focusing on emerging and frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3-D printing, augmented, virtual reality, smart robotics, intelligence vehicles, bio technology, nano technology, green technology, data mining etc. to achieve national socio-economic development goals.

He said that this committee would also recommend necessary steps in consultation with the various stakeholders for the evaluation and monitoring of IT industry in Punjab by establishing quality control standards and internationally accepted certificates.