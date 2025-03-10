Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique on Monday visited Sargodha and chaired a meeting at the Commissioner’s office to review the implementation of price control measures, Ramazan Nigehbaan Package, and the Clean Punjab initiative.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, CO MC Umar Farooq, CO District Council Asad Hariya, and political leaders, along with officials from the Food, Market Committee, and Industry departments. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar joined via video link.

The provincial minister received a detailed briefing on the prices, supply, and demand of essential commodities across the four districts. He directed that strict action be taken against profiteers, ensuring they face legal consequences, including spending Eid in jail.

The provincial minister also directed the authorities to seal the shops of repeat offenders for at least ten days.

Taking notice of higher gram flour prices in Khushab, he ordered uniform pricing of essential food items across all four districts. He emphasized that profiteers do not deserve any leniency and reiterated the Chief Minister’s stance that the public must receive relief during Ramadan.

The meeting was informed that five model facilitation markets, 10 regular facilitation markets, and 21 sugar sale points have been set up across the division.

In one week, 177 price magistrates conducted 89,829 inspections, imposing fines totaling Rs. 1,780,740 on profiteers, registering cases against 107 shopkeepers, sealing 164 shops, and arresting 1,405 violators.

Regarding the Ramazan Nigehbaan Package, officials reported that out of 278,248 eligible families across the division, 190,000 families already had received Rs.

10,000 money orders at their doorsteps.

The minister also reviewed the Clean Punjab operation, commending Sargodha for ranking among the top two divisions in performance. He praised Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, Deputy Commissioners, and CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran for their efforts and urged them to maintain their momentum.

The meeting was informed that an anti-encroachment drive is in full swing across all four districts.

Additionally, efforts are underway to standardize shop signboards and sheds, build footpaths, and restore Sargodha’s historic Gol Chowk market to its original state after 52 years. Street vendors were also relocated to designated vendor markets.

Addressing the meeting, the minister announced a major project for water supply and drainage in all urban areas of Punjab. He stated that within the next 18 months, clean drinking water would be available to all residents of Sargodha division, and long-term solutions for sewage issues would be implemented for the next 25 years.

He directed stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan within the next two months, including provisions for sewage bypass systems in major cities. The project would also include solar-powered disposal units and underground storage tanks for rainwater.

Later, Zeeshan Rafique inspected the model facilitation market on University Road and the model vendor market at Shaheen Chowk. He was accompanied by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan and the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem.

The minister personally assessed the quality and prices of essential goods at various stalls, interacting with consumers for feedback.

He also instructed market administrators to ensure ample stock of all essential items throughout Ramadan to facilitate the public.