Minister Chairs Meeting On Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarships Program
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A high level meeting regarding ‘Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa’ Scholarships was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi.
The meeting among others was attended by senior officials and representatives of the Higher Education Department.
During the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the scholarship program. It was told that 373 students across the province will be awarded scholarships this year under the Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scheme. The scholarships carry a total value of Rs134.280 million, which will be distributed among deserving students on merit.
The minister appreciated the efforts of the department for supporting talented students and that the scholarship program plays a vital role in promoting higher education and reducing financial burden on students.
He also directed the concerned officials to bring necessary reforms in the Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarship scheme to make it more transparent, efficient and aligned with contemporary educational needs of students.
The minister said that provincial government is committed to providing maximum opportunities to talented youth and ensuring merit based support so that they can contribute positively to the development of province and country.
