Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy under KP WWB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding the transfer policy and rationalization in the educational institutions being run under the Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Workers Welfare Board, the Secretary Workers Welfare Board, the Director Education, board members, and other concerned officers.

A detailed briefing was given in the meeting on the structure of the transfer policy and the process of rationalization in the Board’s educational institutions while various suggestions and proposals were also presented and discussed in detail.

On the occasion Provincial Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan said that the WWB educational institutions serve as the backbone in providing quality education to the children of workers.

" The objective of the transfer policy and rationalization is to further improve the efficiency and performance of these institutions by ensuring better placement of teaching and administrative staff" he said.

He added that transparency, merit, and equality will be strictly ensured in this policy. He maintained that with the implementation of this policy, not only will teachers and staff be facilitated, but students will also benefit from a balanced and high-quality learning environment.

The KP Minister for Labour further emphasized that the Provincial government is utilizing all available resources in the field of education to secure a better future for the children of workers.