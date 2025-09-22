Minister Chairs Meeting On Transfer Policy Under KP WWB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding the transfer policy and rationalization in the educational institutions being run under the Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Workers Welfare Board, the Secretary Workers Welfare Board, the Director Education, board members, and other concerned officers.
A detailed briefing was given in the meeting on the structure of the transfer policy and the process of rationalization in the Board’s educational institutions while various suggestions and proposals were also presented and discussed in detail.
On the occasion Provincial Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan said that the WWB educational institutions serve as the backbone in providing quality education to the children of workers.
" The objective of the transfer policy and rationalization is to further improve the efficiency and performance of these institutions by ensuring better placement of teaching and administrative staff" he said.
He added that transparency, merit, and equality will be strictly ensured in this policy. He maintained that with the implementation of this policy, not only will teachers and staff be facilitated, but students will also benefit from a balanced and high-quality learning environment.
The KP Minister for Labour further emphasized that the Provincial government is utilizing all available resources in the field of education to secure a better future for the children of workers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy under KP WWB6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with over 27 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.8 mln6 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari condemns attack on anchorperson Imtiaz Mir6 minutes ago
-
IHC asks petitioner's lawyer to approach civil court against FBR decision6 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Asad Qaiser6 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered by ICT Police16 minutes ago
-
Secretary Power visits hydropower projects in Swat16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide modern technology, training to farmers: Minister16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Senator calls for global action on Gaza, welcomes growing recognition of Palestine16 minutes ago
-
Death toll of Tirah blast mounts to 25: CM aide told KP Assembly16 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pins ranks to promoted police officers in graceful ceremony26 minutes ago
-
DLC committee Matiari reviews restoration of blocked CNICs26 minutes ago