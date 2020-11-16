Minister chairs meeting regarding land price fixation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman presided over the meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Monday regarding land price fixation in all four talukas of Hyderabad district.

The concerned revenue officers while briefing the meeting informed that Hyderabad City, Hyderabad Rural and Latifabad talukas have been divided into seven different categories while Qasimabad taluka has been divided into six categories according to value of plots.

The minister asked the officers to review the prices of land of different categories in all talukas of Hyderabad district so that the same could be approved from the provincial government.

He also underlined the need for revision of price fixation of plots according to the value of the areas after every three years so that the government interests could be protected.

Among others, Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also attended the meeting.