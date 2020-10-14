Minister chairs meeting, reviews livestock sector projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Wednesday said that government was prioritizing development of livestock sector keeping in view its importance to strengthen country's economy.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss various projects of livestock department under Accelerated Implementation Program. The meeting among others was attended by Special Secretary Livestock, Jannat Gul, Additional Secretary, Barkat Khan and concerned officials,Addressing the meeting, he said that Rs 8.

22 billion would be utilized on 133 projects in current year. Directing completion of ongoing projects within stipulated time limit, he stressed upon officials to prepare schemes that are aimed at benefiting farmers and achieving self-reliance.

He also assured cooperation to concerned authorities in their efforts for timely completion of projects and directed to constitute committee for maintaining transparency and quality of work.