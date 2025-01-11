Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss Investment Of Chinese Company In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss investment of Chinese Company in Kohat.
The meeting was also attended by former Federal Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA, Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, Tehsil Mayor Kohat Qari Sher Zaman, Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Tehsil Nazim Lachi Ehsan Khan and officials concerned
The meeting thoroughly discussed Chinese company's interest in investing in Kohat in various sectors especially in farming and livestock.
The company was assured on behalf of the provincial government all possible support and facilities.
Chairing the meeting, law minister said, the Chinese investment in the Kohat would not only create new employment opportunities but it will stabilize the local economy and initiate a new era of development. He further said that modern technology would be used in livestock and farming sectors.
The minister termed Chinese investment a positive step for the development of Kohat and hoped that it would be a milestone for the progress and prosperity of Kohat.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No contact from government or opposition for convening negotiation committees' meeting: Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting to discuss investment of Chinese company in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
GM SNGPL Rawalpindi urges caution in gas usage during winter2 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents9 minutes ago
-
DOSTI announces 4th Peshawar literature festival “Rana-e-Khayal”12 minutes ago
-
Infectious disease specialist warns of HMPV virus, urges precautions for vulnerable groups22 minutes ago
-
PDA to arrange 3-day “Food and Cultural Family Show”22 minutes ago
-
Virtual Assets Bill 2025 to regulate crypto currencies, boost digital economy: Senator Afnan42 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Karak as truck collides with passenger vehicle52 minutes ago
-
Six injured in gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Youth dies,two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
DWC approves seven schemes of Higher Education,one Highways1 hour ago