Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss Investment Of Chinese Company In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss investment of Chinese Company in Kohat.

The meeting was also attended by former Federal Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA, Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, Tehsil Mayor Kohat Qari Sher Zaman, Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Tehsil Nazim Lachi Ehsan Khan and officials concerned

The meeting thoroughly discussed Chinese company's interest in investing in Kohat in various sectors especially in farming and livestock.

The company was assured on behalf of the provincial government all possible support and facilities.

Chairing the meeting, law minister said, the Chinese investment in the Kohat would not only create new employment opportunities but it will stabilize the local economy and initiate a new era of development. He further said that modern technology would be used in livestock and farming sectors.

The minister termed Chinese investment a positive step for the development of Kohat and hoped that it would be a milestone for the progress and prosperity of Kohat.

