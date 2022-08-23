Minister chairs meeting to discuss progress on MIAS project

Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday, while chairing a meeting to review progress on Mardan Institute of Applied Science (MIAS) project said that students would be taught specialized courses in the institute keeping in view contemporary developments in field of information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday, while chairing a meeting to review progress on Mardan Institute of Applied Science (MIAS) project said that students would be taught specialized courses in the institute keeping in view contemporary developments in field of information technology.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Information Technology, Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director General Science and Technology and concerned officials.

The minister said that government is taking necessary measures to establish MIAS where students would be taught specialized subjects including, Cyber Security, Data Science, Robotics and Automation and Artificial Intelligence.

He said that these courses would create new employment opportunities for our youth and prepare them to compete in the dynamic world of information technology.

He also directed expediting the project and said any delay in completion would not be tolerated, adding that youngsters are asset of the country and efforts would be continued for their capacity building and development.