Minister chairs meeting to discusses ongoing work on Pehur Canal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding ongoing work on Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project and directed to complete the project within stipulated time.

The minister said that improvement of irrigation system is foremost priority of the government. Adviser to Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim, Irrigation Secretary Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer North Ishaq Khan, Project Director Sardar Zafar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, meeting was informed about cost, efficiency, progress and problems related to Pehur High Canal Extension Project.

It was told that Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project would be completed by December 2023 and would have positive impact on agriculture sector.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that increasing cultivation area would strengthen economy of the province and added that construction of small dams also include in priority list of government.

He also expressed satisfaction over speed of work and directed to ensure quality standard in execution of the project.