Minister Chairs Meeting To Provide Relief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Minister chairs meeting to provide relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the second meeting of the committee set up on the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for providing relief to the indigent strata and to decrease the prices of essential items.

The meeting agreed on the model of setting up fair-price food shops for providing relief to the poorest of the poor.

This program would be given final shape after consulting the stakeholders in the meeting which would be held Saturday.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, initially, vegetable fair-price shops would be chosen under this model and the pilot project would be launched from Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Toba Tek Singh.

Under the proposed model, the chosen shopkeeper would be provided Rs30 thousand monthly salary along with an option of five percent profit on sold items the minsiter said and added that the shopkeepers will sell the items on government rates.

He said digital price board would be installed in the shops and effective price monitoring system would be devised.

In the second phase, ration card scheme will be reviewed for providing relief to the low-income families. "Providing relief to the needy is a noble cause and the line departments will have to work with zeal to facilitate the people", he added.

Administrative secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

