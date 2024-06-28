Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting To Reconstitute BoD For KoFHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Minister chairs meeting to reconstitute BoD for KoFHA

The second meeting of the committee tasked with assessing and facilitating the reconstitution of the Board of Directors (BoD) for the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) was held here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The second meeting of the committee tasked with assessing and facilitating the reconstitution of the Board of Directors (BoD) for the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) was held here Friday.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other senior officers of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs were in attendance as committee members, said a press release.

The committee was formed to ensure that the reconstitution of KoFHA’s Board of Directors complies with applicable laws; as the core focus of the committee lies in meticulously scrutinizing the Federal Government's selection of five Board members

During the first meeting, held on June 11, the committee meticulously reviewed the criteria and guidelines for the selection process. The discussions focused on ensuring that the nominated members would bring a diverse range of skills, experience, and expertise to the board, aligning with the objectives outlined in the KoFHA Ordinance and the SOE Act, 2023. In its second meeting today, the list was reviewed followed by threadbare discussion and would finalize the Names after necessary consultation with stakeholders.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized the importance of transparency and meritocracy in the nomination process. He added that we focus to reconstitute a Board of Directors that upholds the highest standards of governance and is equipped to drive KoFHA towards greater efficiency and success.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain added that we are committed to ensuring that the process is conducted with integrity and in full compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, and also dedicated to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of ensuring to reflect the diversity and inclusiveness of our nation.

The committee evaluated potential candidates to finalize the nominations with the aim of completing the reconstitution process efficiently and effectively. This effort ensures that KoFHA’s Board of Directors is fully equipped not only to fulfill its strategic objectives but also to strengthen the board and integrate local stakeholders into the mainstream, contributing significantly to the sustainable development of Pakistan’s fisheries and maritime sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Korangi June Government

Recent Stories

24th Arab radio, television festival commences in ..

24th Arab radio, television festival commences in Tunis

12 seconds ago
 Price control meeting in Narowal

Price control meeting in Narowal

14 seconds ago
 Court orders registration of case against SHO, IO

Court orders registration of case against SHO, IO

15 seconds ago
 DC, DPO Haripur holds meeting to ensure peaceful M ..

DC, DPO Haripur holds meeting to ensure peaceful Muharram ul Haram

19 seconds ago
 Humid weather to continue; rain likely at isolated ..

Humid weather to continue; rain likely at isolated places:PMD

3 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery Worl ..

Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final

5 seconds ago
IGP orders committee to implement Habitual Offende ..

IGP orders committee to implement Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022

7 seconds ago
 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, eight i ..

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, eight injured

8 seconds ago
 Inflation data cheers Wall Street

Inflation data cheers Wall Street

10 seconds ago
 PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

8 minutes ago
 RCB fined Rs 1.7m for selling substandard food ite ..

RCB fined Rs 1.7m for selling substandard food items

4 minutes ago
 Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan