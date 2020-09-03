(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Thursday chaired monthly meeting of Housing Department to discuss pace of work on ongoing projects.

The meeting was told that construction work on Jalozai Housing Scheme is in full swing and the project would be completed in December.

It was told that a land of 2500 kanal would be added in third phase of the project.

Meeting also reviewed construction work on high rise flats in Hayatabad Phase V and decided deadline to perform ground breaking of Civil Quarter Flats.

Participants were told that consultants have been selected for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Surazai and approval has been acquired to construct boundary wall, main gate and security check posts.

They were also informed about work on Dangram Housing Scheme Swat and Media Colony.

It was stated that land has been identified for satellite towns in Peshawar, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Malakand and District Khyber.

The meeting was informed that Regional Facilitation Centers were playing a significant role to aware people about allotment and file work that has increased number of applicants.

Addressing the meeting, housing minister expressed satisfaction over pace of work on Jalozai scheme and directed to expedite work for provision of electricity. He also directed to complete feasibility of townships projects.

He said that government has given unprecedented incentives to construction sector that would create employment opportunities but would also provide chances of growth to associated industries.