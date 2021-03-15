Minister chairs meeting to review process of fence installation at Pak-Afghan border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday said that timely completion of fence installation project at Pak-Afghan border was essential for strengthening security measures of both sides.

He expressed these views while chairing a 5th meeting of Pak-Afghan border fence to review process of project organized at Chaman area of Kila Abdullah district.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commander Southern Command Brigadier Wajid, Commandant Chaman Scouts Col. Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Javed Mengal, and other officials attended the meeting.

The Home Minister was briefed about progress of installation of fence at border areas in detail by concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Ziaullah directed relevant officials that they should take all available resources to complete the project on a priority basis.

He said the incidence of terrorism in the province has been significantly reduced from installment of 187 km fence at Pak-Afghan border.

"Installation of fences on the border is in the common interest of both countries whichstrengthening the defense", he said the government would speed up the fence installation process to curb terrorism activities in the area.