Minister chairs meeting to review projects of ST&IT department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Atif Khan on Friday presided over a meeting to review progress on various projects of Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary ST&IT Matiullah Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB), Dr. Ali Mahmud, Director General of Directorate of Science and Technology, Sajid Hussain Shah and other concerned officails.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Program, KP Super App will be inaugurated soon.

The meeting was further informed that Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs), paperless offices, digital skills program, technology zones, Science Technology Museum Mardan are also in final stages to get operational.

The minister was informed that Nano degree program will be started soon under which training will be provided to four hundred youth of the province.