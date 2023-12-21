(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museum, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel chaired a review meeting at the office Secretary Tourism here Thursday.

The meeting focused on evaluating the performance of the Tourism Department, ongoing projects and the road map for future endeavors.

During the meeting, Secretary Tourism, Mutahir Zeb gave a detailed briefing, shedding light on the progress of Integrated Tourism Zones and the identification and development of new tourist destinations within the province. He emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, ensuring improved tourism facilities for visitors. He highlighted the commitment to the welfare of artists, announcing plans to revise the Artist Welfare Endowment Fund Act Rules.

He stressed on more effectively on proposed amendments to address challenges faced by artists in the province.

The meeting revealed that the amendments, once approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, would significantly enhance support mechanisms for artists encountering financial difficulties.

Senior officials from the Tourism Department participated in the discussions.

The minister underscored the urgency of completing the amendments for the welfare of artists. He directed the officials to expedite the process and ensure readiness for Cabinet approval. He emphasized the crucial role of these amendments in providing timely and improved support to artists contributing to the field of art.