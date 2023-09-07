Minister chairs monthly performance meeting of Excise, Revenue Depts.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting regarding monthly performance and achievement review and reforms in the department was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Excise, Revenue and Finance Ahmed Rasool Bangash.

Secretary Excise, DG Excise and all regional directors and officers participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the performance of all regional and district excise offices for two months (August and July) of the fiscal year 2023-24 was reviewed.

A detailed briefing was also given during the meeting about the Excise Department's revenue recovery with Caretaker Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash directing all Excise Officers to pay special attention to timely and 100% revenue recovery.

The role of the Excise Department is very important in the economic stability of the province, said the Caretaker Minister, Excise, Treasury, and Revenue. The caretaker Finance and Excise Minister instructed all officers to ensure hard-earned recovery.

He said, the Punishment and Punishment Act will be enforced in the Excise Department and corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Any officer who does not work will be punished, and those who work will be rewarded, the Caretaker Minister told the meeting. According to the law, a special campaign should be launched against major tax evasion across the province, said caretaker minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash.

"We have to work as a team, the doors of my office are open for all officers, " the Caretaker Minister added. All Regional Officers should intensify their efforts to ensure the achievement of the goals in time, the Caretaker Minister said.

Taxpayers are requested to support the Excise Department in paying taxes and play their role in the development of the province, the Caretaker Minister said during the meeting.