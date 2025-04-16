Minister Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of Livestock Dept
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting to review the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Fazal Hakim Khan.
The meeting was attended by MPA Sultan Room, Deputy Secretary Livestock Sajid Nawaz, Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock Research Dr. Ijaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Arshad Aziz, and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and new projects under the department. Minister Fazal Hakim Khan emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality of the ongoing projects and that all available resources must be utilized efficiently.
He directed the department to formulate additional projects aimed at increasing milk and meat production to help the province become self-sufficient in these essential food resources.
He also stressed the importance of including initiatives that directly benefit livestock farmers and rural communities.
Expressing satisfaction with the department’s performance, the minister called for enhanced transparency and people-centric initiatives. He instructed that all projects be completed within the stipulated timelines and urged stricter measures to ensure maximum benefits for livestock farmers.
Furthermore, the minister directed that efforts be intensified to improve departmental performance and to take strict legal action against illegal fishing activities across the province. He reiterated that no leniency should be shown in such cases.
Minister Fazal Hakim Khan reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to the welfare of livestock farmers and is actively working towards their uplift through practical and sustainable measures.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..
Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..
Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..
Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz enjoys commentary along ..
Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport
Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in tr ..
M42 announces strategic investment, partnership with leading biotech Juvenescenc ..
RTA launches pilot operation of next-generation electric bus
IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab police for recovery of missing Afgh ..
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of the Polio Divisional Task Force held2 minutes ago
-
Motorway in GB to be game changer: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs performance review meeting of Livestock Dept2 minutes ago
-
Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-2025-262 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf, Rana Mashhood discuss technical training in Madaris12 minutes ago
-
Corneal eye transplant started for first time in Balochistan: MS Ishaq12 minutes ago
-
Two-day consultative workshop on Salt Mining concludes22 minutes ago
-
KP govt. decides to provide free school bags to students22 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sabzi Mandi to inspect cleanliness32 minutes ago
-
DC visits Zanana Jubilee Hospital32 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat refutes Omar Ayub’s allegations on questions, calling attention notices32 minutes ago
-
IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab police for recovery of missing Afghan brothers34 minutes ago