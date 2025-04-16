Open Menu

Minister Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of Livestock Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting to review the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Fazal Hakim Khan.

The meeting was attended by MPA Sultan Room, Deputy Secretary Livestock Sajid Nawaz, Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock Research Dr. Ijaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Arshad Aziz, and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and new projects under the department. Minister Fazal Hakim Khan emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality of the ongoing projects and that all available resources must be utilized efficiently.

He directed the department to formulate additional projects aimed at increasing milk and meat production to help the province become self-sufficient in these essential food resources.

He also stressed the importance of including initiatives that directly benefit livestock farmers and rural communities.

Expressing satisfaction with the department’s performance, the minister called for enhanced transparency and people-centric initiatives. He instructed that all projects be completed within the stipulated timelines and urged stricter measures to ensure maximum benefits for livestock farmers.

Furthermore, the minister directed that efforts be intensified to improve departmental performance and to take strict legal action against illegal fishing activities across the province. He reiterated that no leniency should be shown in such cases.

Minister Fazal Hakim Khan reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to the welfare of livestock farmers and is actively working towards their uplift through practical and sustainable measures.

