UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Chairs Punjab Standing Committee On Legislative Business

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:19 AM

Minister chairs Punjab Standing Committee on Legislative Business

The 20th meeting of the Punjab Standing Committee (PSC) on Legislative Business was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The 20th meeting of the Punjab Standing Committee (PSC) on Legislative Business was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Law and Secretaries of the respective departments.

The committee approved the proposal made by the Board of Revenue to facilitate the issuance of online stamp papers through other banks besides the Bank of Punjab.

A grant of Rs 125.5 million was also approved for Bar Associations of Punjab while the matter of the appointment of the proposed members of Punjab Environmental Tribunal was postponed for further consideration.

The Standing Committee also recommended the Chief Minister Punjab to constitute a special committee for the establishment of a new department called Tourism, Sports & Culture in Punjab.

The proposal for establishment of a basic health unit at village Uthwal in Chakwal district was also delayed for further discussions.

Related Topics

Sports Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Chakwal Bank Of Punjab Million Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.