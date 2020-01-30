Minister chairs Punjab Standing Committee on Legislative Business

The 20th meeting of the Punjab Standing Committee (PSC) on Legislative Business was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The 20th meeting of the Punjab Standing Committee (PSC) on Legislative Business was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Law and Secretaries of the respective departments.

The committee approved the proposal made by the Board of Revenue to facilitate the issuance of online stamp papers through other banks besides the Bank of Punjab.

A grant of Rs 125.5 million was also approved for Bar Associations of Punjab while the matter of the appointment of the proposed members of Punjab Environmental Tribunal was postponed for further consideration.

The Standing Committee also recommended the Chief Minister Punjab to constitute a special committee for the establishment of a new department called Tourism, Sports & Culture in Punjab.

The proposal for establishment of a basic health unit at village Uthwal in Chakwal district was also delayed for further discussions.