Minister Checks Prices At Sahulat Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Friday visited a Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium Sialkot and checked prices as well as quality of the commodities being sold there.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to control price-hike for providing maximum financial relief to people by ensuring the sale of daily-use commodities on subsidised rates at Sahulat Bazaars.

Earlier, addressing a special meeting of Municipal Corporation Sialkot to review progress on ongoingdevelopment projects in the city, the minister said that no compromise would be made on quality and pace of the ongoing development projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

