Minister, Chinese Company Officials Discuss Procurement Of 8 Snorkels, 45 Fire Fighting Machines

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Sindh Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and officials of a Chinese on Thursday made deliberations on the matters related to procurement of modern fire fighting equipment including eight snorkels and 45 fire fighting machines

Nasir Shah met the officials of Chinese company at the office of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) here.

On this occasion, the representatives of the Chinese company participated in the meeting on video link while Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Chana and other officers were present.

On this occasion, Nasir Shah gave instructions that the Sindh government has approved the law for the supply of modern fire fighting equipment to the municipal bodies of the province and the process of technical regulations for the purchase of the modern equipment should be completed as soon as possible.

