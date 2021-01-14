UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Claims Improvement In Industrial Sector

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Minister claims improvement in Industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Wednesday claimed that Industrial and Textile sector was making progress day by day. In an interview with a private television channel, he said 7.4 percent substantial production growth had been reported in industrial sector from July to November, last year.

Commenting on trouble in gas sector, the minister said there was no shortage of gas for industrial sector.

The Prime Minister, he said had announced a special package for strengthening industrial sector. In reply to a question, he said Industrialists were facing acute shortage of labor. About high inflation, Asad Umer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special measures to overcome inflation in the country.

He claimed that prices of essential commodities were moving down. To a question about Textile production, he said that the sector has booked orders till June this year.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Progress June July November Gas Textile TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

8 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.