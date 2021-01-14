Minister claims improvement in Industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Wednesday claimed that Industrial and Textile sector was making progress day by day. In an interview with a private television channel, he said 7.4 percent substantial production growth had been reported in industrial sector from July to November, last year.

Commenting on trouble in gas sector, the minister said there was no shortage of gas for industrial sector.

The Prime Minister, he said had announced a special package for strengthening industrial sector. In reply to a question, he said Industrialists were facing acute shortage of labor. About high inflation, Asad Umer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special measures to overcome inflation in the country.

He claimed that prices of essential commodities were moving down. To a question about Textile production, he said that the sector has booked orders till June this year.