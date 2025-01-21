Minister clarifies provincial control over water distribution after 18th amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Malik emphasized that, following the 18th amendment, the distribution of water between provinces is managed by the respective provincial governments, with no intervention from the federal government.

Responding to the adjournment motion moved by Senator Sherry Rehman, the minister clarified that while the federal government provides support to provinces when requested, the decision-making power regarding water usage lies with the provinces themselves.

The minister Musadik further explained that various projects, including those related to the Sutlej River and Cholistan areas, are being implemented with necessary certifications and water usage agreements from the relevant provinces.

Musadik reassured the Senate that the projects are aligned with existing water treaties, ensuring that water usage and distribution concerns are addressed within this framework.

Musadik also discussed the role of provinces in managing water flows efficiently and highlighted the federal government's efforts to enhance water monitoring through a telemetry program, aimed at improving data accuracy and effective management.

The minister Musadik acknowledged the concerns about water shortages in regions like Sindh and other provinces, stating that these issues are being addressed through careful planning and coordination between federal and provincial governments. He invited suggestions from the relevant Senate committee, emphasizing the importance of inter-provincial collaboration for sustainable water resource management.