Minister Climate Change plants tree at Farid Park

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan will turn green and clean under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion Tree project. This was stated by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul while planting a sapling at Farid Park here today. She said that trees were important in the wake of climate change and the public must be given awareness about this.

She said that plantation at larger scale was indispensable for keeping the environment safe and healthy. She further stated that trees can prove helpful against natural calamities including floods, harsh weather and famine. She urged people to plant trees and take care of them. Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Shahla Ehsaan briefed the minister about tree plantation campaign and performance of PHA. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial were also present at the occasion.