Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFSR) and Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer, met at the New Sindh Secretariat on Monday.

They discussed several key initiatives, including the establishment of an industrial park on extra land from the Pakistan Steel Mill, the revival of the Steel Mill, and the creation of the proposed National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority.

The meeting was attended by provincial Minister for Industries, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif and SMBR Baqaullah Unar.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer was assisted by Federal Secretary NFSR Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, DG Waqas Alam and CEO PIDC Rizwan Bhatti.

According to CM House statement, Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer discussed creating an industrial park on 3,200 acres of land belonging to the Pakistan Steel Mill. The chief minister noted that this land is already registered in the name of Pakistan Steel Mills Limited (PSML). In response, the federal minister indicated that the land's designation could be changed to "Industrial Use."

They agreed that the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production would send a letter to the provincial government to request the change of land use, allowing the provincial government to take appropriate documentation steps.

The meeting also highlighted that 1,675 acres were allotted to PSML in 1974-75 for the Steel Project, but the title had not yet been transferred to PSML. The CM assured Rana Tanveer that matter would be resolved.

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that approximately 700 acres earmarked for the Pakistan Steel Mills Plant should be preserved for either revitalising the existing steel mill or establishing a new one.

In response, Rana Tanveer informed the chief minister that a Russian team had already inspected the current steel mill plant and would submit a proposal for a new plant installation in February. The CM expressed a desire for his government to be involved in decision-making regarding the revitalisation of the steel mill, to which the federal minister assured him support.

The federal minister explained that the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority is being established with the Primary goal of implementing inspection and quarantine controls for the import and export of animals, plants, agricultural products, food and feed.

This includes certification of consignments to ensure compliance with Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures and coordinating with provincial governments in implementing SPS measures regarding the production and marketing of agricultural products and food intended for export from Pakistan.

CM Murad Shah remarked that if the federal government considers the draft Act relevant, it should involve broader consultations with all provincial departments, including Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Provincial Food Authorities, before implementing the Act. He suggested that greater representation from provincial governments be included in the proposed authority.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen coordination to ensure that the industrial park and revitalized steel mill projects are implemented on schedule. Additionally, regarding the establishment of the National Food Safety, Animal, and Plant Health Regulatory Authority, the federal ministry would seek comments from the provincial Agriculture and Livestock Department.