Minister, CM's Aide Inspect Flour Market

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:09 PM

Provincial Food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday inspected delivery of subsidized flour to traders of Rampura Gate here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on education, Kamran Bangash Saturday inspected delivery of subsidized flour to traders of Rampura Gate here.

They checked supply of flour, rates & sale registers and inspected quality of flour on different wholesale shops in the market. A number of traders were present on the occasion.

Talking to traders, Food Minister said that providing maximum relief to masses was among the top priorities of the provincial government. On the strict directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has taken concrete steps for providing flour and other edible commodities to people, he added.

He said that elements involved in creating artificial price hike would be dealt with iron hands while actions were underway against profiteers by the concerned district administrations.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash also expressed his concern over increase in inflation due to coronavirus pandemic throughout the world and said that the outbreak has badly affected Pakistan's economy.

He said the artificial price hike has been controlled and economic conditions of people are getting better with each passing day.

