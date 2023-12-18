(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday paid a visit to F/6-3 School to witness the remarkable efforts undertaken by the local community to enhance the school's facilities and educational standards.

Expressing admiration for the collective commitment of the community, the minister acknowledged the substantial improvements made at F/6-3 School and applauded the spirit of collaboration that has propelled this initiative.

In a pivotal announcement, the minister directed the immediate upgradation of 20 government Primary schools in Islamabad, aligning them with the transformative model set by F/6-3 School.

This ambitious directive aims to enhance the educational infrastructure and quality of learning across these institutions within the next six weeks.

The dedicated team from the Education Department of the Federal Ministry has enthusiastically embraced this challenge.

With a steadfast commitment to meeting the expectations of the minister and the citizens of Islamabad, the Education team pledges to implement comprehensive upgrades across the designated schools.

This initiative reflects the government's unwavering commitment to fostering quality education, empowering communities, and creating an environment.