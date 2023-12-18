Open Menu

Minister Commends F/6-3 School's Community-led Upgradation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Minister commends F/6-3 School's community-led upgradation

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday paid a visit to F/6-3 School to witness the remarkable efforts undertaken by the local community to enhance the school's facilities and educational standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday paid a visit to F/6-3 School to witness the remarkable efforts undertaken by the local community to enhance the school's facilities and educational standards.

Expressing admiration for the collective commitment of the community, the minister acknowledged the substantial improvements made at F/6-3 School and applauded the spirit of collaboration that has propelled this initiative.

In a pivotal announcement, the minister directed the immediate upgradation of 20 government Primary schools in Islamabad, aligning them with the transformative model set by F/6-3 School.

This ambitious directive aims to enhance the educational infrastructure and quality of learning across these institutions within the next six weeks.

The dedicated team from the Education Department of the Federal Ministry has enthusiastically embraced this challenge.

With a steadfast commitment to meeting the expectations of the minister and the citizens of Islamabad, the Education team pledges to implement comprehensive upgrades across the designated schools.

This initiative reflects the government's unwavering commitment to fostering quality education, empowering communities, and creating an environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Visit From Government

Recent Stories

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

2 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

2 minutes ago
 PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

2 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

14 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

6 minutes ago
Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls ..

Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls for protest

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation d ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Sha ..

Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Shaukat Siddiqui observed

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs 33rd PSCA meeting

2 minutes ago
 PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of E ..

PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Alhmad Al ..

21 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan