Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday extended congratulations to Frontier Corps (FC) North Balochistan for their successful operation against terrorists on the night of January 21 near the Zhob area.

The strategic planning and meticulous execution, which involved a network of ambushes by the Special Services Group (SSG), Special Operations Wing (SOW), and other Counter-Terrorism (CT) units, resulted in the successful interception and neutralization of seven terrorists, he said in a statement.

The dedication and bravery demonstrated by FC North Balochistan in ensuring regional security are truly praiseworthy, he added. The operation showcased their professionalism, efficiency, and commitment to safeguarding the community from potential threats, he said.

The minister acknowledged the significance of such operations in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Jan Achakzai commended the entire team involved in the operation for their courage and unwavering commitment to national security.

The successful outcome reflected the rigorous training, coordination, and expertise of FC North Balochistan in combating terrorism, he added.

The minister emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and support for security forces to address emerging challenges and maintain a safe environment for all citizens.

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the well-being of the people, Achakzai said.

He said: "Well done to FC North Balochistan for their exceptional performance in safeguarding the nation". He assures that terrorism will be defeated.

