Minister Commends FC For Successful Counter-terrorism Operation
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday extended congratulations to Frontier Corps (FC) North Balochistan for their successful operation against terrorists on the night of January 21 near the Zhob area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday extended congratulations to Frontier Corps (FC) North Balochistan for their successful operation against terrorists on the night of January 21 near the Zhob area.
The strategic planning and meticulous execution, which involved a network of ambushes by the Special Services Group (SSG), Special Operations Wing (SOW), and other Counter-Terrorism (CT) units, resulted in the successful interception and neutralization of seven terrorists, he said in a statement.
The dedication and bravery demonstrated by FC North Balochistan in ensuring regional security are truly praiseworthy, he added. The operation showcased their professionalism, efficiency, and commitment to safeguarding the community from potential threats, he said.
The minister acknowledged the significance of such operations in maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Jan Achakzai commended the entire team involved in the operation for their courage and unwavering commitment to national security.
The successful outcome reflected the rigorous training, coordination, and expertise of FC North Balochistan in combating terrorism, he added.
The minister emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and support for security forces to address emerging challenges and maintain a safe environment for all citizens.
The government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the well-being of the people, Achakzai said.
He said: "Well done to FC North Balochistan for their exceptional performance in safeguarding the nation". He assures that terrorism will be defeated.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain
China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia
Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire
Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics
Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open
Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad
German train drivers to stage longest-ever strike
One died, 35 injured in road accident
Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Jan
FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties
Security, law & order situation in Islamabad under control: ICCPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire2 minutes ago
-
Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics12 minutes ago
-
Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad12 minutes ago
-
One died, 35 injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Jan1 minute ago
-
FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
Security, law & order situation in Islamabad under control: ICCPO1 minute ago
-
Pakistan-Qatar agreements to boost job prospects, SAPM meets separately with Qatari Ministers8 minutes ago
-
Speakers term Education Statistics Report data bank for policy-making organizations8 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fire54 minutes ago
-
Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations52 minutes ago
-
Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded52 minutes ago