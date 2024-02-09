Minister Commends Peaceful Election Process, Urges Acceptance Of Results
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Friday expressed satisfaction with the near completion of election results in the province.
He attributed this success to the tireless efforts of the Election Commission staff and security forces.
“The government extends its deep gratitude to all political parties, candidates, and voters who participated peacefully in the election process and have accepted the results with grace and magnanimity,” he said in a statement.
He further urged to respect the democratic mandate and utilize legal avenues available to address concerns.
Minister Achakzai concluded by issuing a strong warning against individuals attempting to take the law into their own hands, stating that such actions will be met with severe consequences.
