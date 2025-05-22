Minister Commends Secretary Housing On His Retirement
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday paid tribute to Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash for his exemplary services.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony held in the Committee Room of the Ministry upon the retirement of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash from the government service, the minister lauded Dr.
Bangash's dedication, professionalism and significant contributions during his tenure.
“Your hard work and commitment have left a lasting impact on the Ministry,” he said.
In response, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the minister’s leadership and support.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to Dr. Bangash in recognition of his service.
Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash officially retired on May 22 after a distinguished career of over thirty years in public service.
