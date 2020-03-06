Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that the Green Office initiative was a significant step towards promoting behavioural change in the corporate sector.

He added the Eco-friendly practices being adopted by Green Offices in Pakistan had the potential to combat climate change.

He said that the government had set an ambitious goal of 20% overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. He also commended the efforts of WWF-Pakistan for initiating this programme in 2010 and its step-by-step approach in reducing carbon emissions.

He was addressing a celebration ceremony for completion of 10 years of WWF Pakistan regarding the Green Office Initiative at a private hotel on Thursday.

Climate change was a global phenomenon that had affected the world and Pakistan was one such nation which bear most of its impact.

DG WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan said in his address that the Green Office had done so by recruiting 100+ companies for natural resource reduction leading to cost reduction for these companiesas well. This programme has targeted all the different spheres of natural resource utilization, from fuel,water and energy consumption to responsible waste disposal.