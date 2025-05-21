Open Menu

Minister Commerce Strongly Condemns Khuzdar APS Bus Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has strongly condemned the tragic and cowardly attack on an Army Public school (APS) bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of individuals, including innocent children, and left several others injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and termed the attack an inhumane and despicable act targeting the future of the nation. “The targeting of schoolchildren is a heinous crime that reflects the brutality and desperation of those who seek to destabilize our homeland,” he said.

Jam Kamal Khan extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He emphasized that such acts of terrorism cannot shake the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its security forces. “We will not allow enemies—foreign or domestic—to derail peace efforts in Balochistan and the rest of the country,” he added.

The minister also reiterated his support for the efforts of law enforcement agencies and the armed forces in combating terrorism. He said the perpetrators and their sponsors must be brought to justice at the earliest.

Jam Kamal Khan concluded his statement by reaffirming his solidarity with the people of Balochistan and pledging continued support for peace and development in the province.

