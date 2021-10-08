Minister, commissioner review development work in NA 125

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed development work in NA 125 with Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed development work in NA 125 with Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis here on Friday.

The minister and the commissioner reviewed sewerage, cleanliness, encroachments, beautification of gardens, transport and other matters in the constituency.

Present on the occasion were Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Akram, Mian Ali Rasheed, WASA, LWMC, PHA, MCL, Assistant Commissioner City and other officials. The officials presented a report to the health minister about the development work in NA 125.

Dr Yasmin said that the purpose of calling up all in commissioner's office was to find workable solution to longstanding issues of the constituency.

She said that the administration would take action against encroachments in NA125.

She mentioned that the transport issue was being resolved on priority and all development would be completed on time. "We have reviewed various proposals to improve sewerage system as it is one top priority item" she said.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis said that all issues highlighted by the health minister would be resolved on immediate basis. He said that all departments concerned must share reports on urgent basis. "We will improve coordination among line departments for effective service delivery" he added. Surveillance through cameras of safe city authority would also be improved, the commissioner said.