UrduPoint.com

Minister, Commissioner Review Development Work In NA 125

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:12 PM

Minister, commissioner review development work in NA 125

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed development work in NA 125 with Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed development work in NA 125 with Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis here on Friday.

The minister and the commissioner reviewed sewerage, cleanliness, encroachments, beautification of gardens, transport and other matters in the constituency.

Present on the occasion were Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Akram, Mian Ali Rasheed, WASA, LWMC, PHA, MCL, Assistant Commissioner City and other officials. The officials presented a report to the health minister about the development work in NA 125.

Dr Yasmin said that the purpose of calling up all in commissioner's office was to find workable solution to longstanding issues of the constituency.

She said that the administration would take action against encroachments in NA125.

She mentioned that the transport issue was being resolved on priority and all development would be completed on time. "We have reviewed various proposals to improve sewerage system as it is one top priority item" she said.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis said that all issues highlighted by the health minister would be resolved on immediate basis. He said that all departments concerned must share reports on urgent basis. "We will improve coordination among line departments for effective service delivery" he added. Surveillance through cameras of safe city authority would also be improved, the commissioner said.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All Share Top NA-125 Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Govt taking effective steps for protection against ..

Govt taking effective steps for protection against natural disasters: Minister

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan ends corruption partnership of former r ..

Imran Khan ends corruption partnership of former rulers: Gill

1 minute ago
 Three US Embassy Employees Must Leave Russia of Ha ..

Three US Embassy Employees Must Leave Russia of Have Diplomatic Immunity Lifted ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue holds seminar on Disaster Prevention Day

Rescue holds seminar on Disaster Prevention Day

1 minute ago
 A total of 65 Dengue patients in KTH

A total of 65 Dengue patients in KTH

4 minutes ago
 Kante returns to training with Chelsea after virus ..

Kante returns to training with Chelsea after virus isolation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.