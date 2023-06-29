Minister, Commissioner visit city hospitals to share Eid greetings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir and Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday visited allied hospitals of the city on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

The minister visited Holy Family Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Institute of Cardiology and shared Eid greetings with patients under treatment in the wards and inquired about their health and prayed for their early recovery.

He checked the availability of medicines and machinery and directed the hospital"s administration to maintain the duties of the staff and said the patients be provided best treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the Holy Family Hospital and distributed gifts to the patients, doctors and paramedical staff.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the purpose of his visit was to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the patients admitted in the hospital and medical staff performing duties during Eid days.