Open Menu

Minister, Commissioner Visit City Hospitals To Share Eid Greetings

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Minister, Commissioner visit city hospitals to share Eid greetings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir and Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday visited allied hospitals of the city on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

The minister visited Holy Family Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Institute of Cardiology and shared Eid greetings with patients under treatment in the wards and inquired about their health and prayed for their early recovery.

He checked the availability of medicines and machinery and directed the hospital"s administration to maintain the duties of the staff and said the patients be provided best treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the Holy Family Hospital and distributed gifts to the patients, doctors and paramedical staff.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the purpose of his visit was to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the patients admitted in the hospital and medical staff performing duties during Eid days.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Family Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

3 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

7 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

7 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan