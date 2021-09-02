Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited tehsil Chak Jhumra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited tehsil Chak Jhumra.

They reviewed the public welfare projects including THQ hospital, proposed site for establishing Divisional Public School, sports Gymnasium.

The reviews the medical facilities at THQ hospital and inquired after patients in different wards and prayed for their early recovery.

They also reviewed the ongoing development work in the hospital and directed the Medical superintendent for early completion of the constructions.

During visit to the DPS proposed site, they said the facility of quality education would be available to people of the tehsil after establishing school.

The commissioner said that public welfare projects in the division were being completed on priority basisfor regional development.