Minister Communications pays surprise visit to GPO Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Thursday paid a surprise visit to General Post Office (GPO) Rawalpindi.

Flanked by Secretary Communications Capt.

(Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, the minister visited different sections of the GPO, where he heard people's complaints and directed the officers concerned for their immediate resolution.

All possible steps should be taken to improve the performance of the postal department, the minister said, adding that world class postal services would be provided in the country.

Asad said that serving the people was their first and foremost priority and the postal department must ensure provision of modern facilities to the public.