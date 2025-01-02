Minister complaint cell inaugurated under CM directives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Minister Complaint Cell of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

The ceremony was led by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, alongside Secretary Health Nadia Saqib.

The minister announced that banners displaying the cell's toll-free contact number, 0332-8609489, have been installed at District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, as well as at CEOs' health offices. Citizens can now report grievances, which will be forwarded to relevant district officers for resolution within 24 to 48 hours.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, the minister revealed the launch of mobile field hospitals, clinics on wheels, and home medicine delivery services, benefiting approximately 6.5 million individuals—many receiving medical check-ups for the first time.

The minister shared updates on other programs, including the distribution of insulin and dialysis cards, and efforts to fully operationalize basic health units. He also announced the outsourcing of 150 basic health units to establish Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, providing treatment through professional doctors.

Regarding transparency in medicine procurement, Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that millions have been saved by reducing unnecessary purchases and eradicating corruption. Furthermore, over 1,500 doctors are being hired via the Punjab Public Service Commission, ensuring no hospital lacks medical staff by the end of January.

The minister reiterated his commitment to empowering healthcare professionals, upgrading facilities, and prioritizing local doctors for Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics. He also declared a strict crackdown on medicine theft, warning that offenders would face zero tolerance.

Secretary Health Nadia Saqib highlighted efforts to recruit 589 consultants and allied health professionals after a decade-long gap. She assured that existing doctors and staff would not face job losses but would be relocated to nearby facilities. Additionally, unnecessary positions will be eliminated to focus on hiring skilled and trained personnel.

The inauguration was attended by senior officials, including Special Secretary Operations Aun Abbas Bukhari, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Dr. Qalandar Khan, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, and Dr. Shahjahan.