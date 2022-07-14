Minister concerned over loss of lives, properties in torrential rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties due to torrential rains in different parts of the province including Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 )

He directed the PDMA and other rescue teams to utilize all available resources to provide relief to affected people.

In a statement issued here, he said that all the concerned rescue and relief agencies have been alerted several days in advance to deal with the flood situation and they have been provided the required funds, equipment and facilities.

Similarly, he said, joint teams of health department, local government department and local administration have been formed to control any possible spread of epidemic diseases in the affected areas.

Faisal warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the rescue operation in any part of the province including the merged districts. He however prayed for the victims of the recent natural calamities and speedy recovery of the injured as well as expressed his heartfelt sympathies to all the affected families.