Minister Condemned Disrespects Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Minister condemned disrespects of Holy Quran in Sweden

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Irrigation Minister Haji Fazal Elahi Thursday strongly condemned the disrespect of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said that respect of the Holy Quran is a responsibility of all of us

It is important to respect the Holy Quran and no individual can use freedom of expression for disrespect of the Quran, he said. A true follower of any religion is a demander of peace, security and religious harmony and not only his own but other holy books and their places of worship.

Enemies of islam are making impure efforts to taint the sanctity of the Holy Quran in order to enrage the Muslims and hurt their sentiments, the Minister said. In Sweden, there has been a heartbreaking incident of disrespect of the Holy Quran which the Muslim Ummah is strongly condemning, he added.

It has always been the habit of the enemies of Islam to disrespect the Holy Quran, he said, adding, "This holy book taught the unity of the Ummah. It ended the poisonous atmosphere of discord and gave the message of unity and solidarity to the whole of humanity," he remarked.

It is necessary for everyone to respect the Holy Quran, he said, adding, "Disrespect of Holy Scripture is an intolerable act." It is the conspiracy of the enemies of religion to gradually destroy the sanctity of Islam and literature from the hearts of Muslims, he further added.

It is the responsibility of Muslims to recite the real literature of the Holy Quran along with the apparent literature, he said. Do not just keep the Holy Quran decorated in niches, but organize its recitation and live your life according to the Quranic rules, the Minister said.

