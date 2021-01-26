UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condemns Atrocities In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that entire Pakistani nation stands by its innocent Kashmiri brethren.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he termed the Indian Republic a black day and said that India calls itself a democratic country while the reality is the opposite.

The minister said that curfew-like restrictions had also been imposed in the name of security before the-so-called Republic Day in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), which increased the difficulties of Kashmiris after growing Indian state terrorism.

"We want to make it clear that India is not a democratic country because it has usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris," the minister added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum with proper presentation, adding that the government wished speedy resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the Kashmiris' will.

More Stories From Pakistan

