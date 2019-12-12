Minister condemns attack on PIC

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

In a statement issued here, he said hospitals were not attacked even during the war.

The accused involved in misbehaving and manhandling cardiac patients and damaging the state property would be brought to justice, he said.

He said a committee, on the instruction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, would probe the matter.

The minister said that all those who had taken the law into their hands by challenging the writ of the government would be brought to their logical end.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies over the loss of three precious human lives due to the vandalism.