Minister condemns BJP designs against Muslims community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the resent interview of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy once again showed the Narendra Modi government's nefarious designs against the Muslim community.

He strongly condemned the statement and said that the RSS-inspired BJP had exposed itself by making these kinds of statements.

In a statement on Friday, he said that BJP, Narendra Modi, and his allies had a bigoted approach towards Muslims. He said Swamy openly declared 200 million Muslims residing in India a threat to the country. He said that the Pakistani nation, along with himself, strongly condemn it and demanded from the international community, United Nations and human rights organisations of the world to take notice of the statement and play their role in that regard.