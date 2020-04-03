UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condemns BJP Designs Against Muslims Community

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Minister condemns BJP designs against Muslims community

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the resent interview of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy once again showed the Narendra Modi government's nefarious designs against the Muslim community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the resent interview of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy once again showed the Narendra Modi government's nefarious designs against the Muslim community.

He strongly condemned the statement and said that the RSS-inspired BJP had exposed itself by making these kinds of statements.

In a statement on Friday, he said that BJP, Narendra Modi, and his allies had a bigoted approach towards Muslims. He said Swamy openly declared 200 million Muslims residing in India a threat to the country. He said that the Pakistani nation, along with himself, strongly condemn it and demanded from the international community, United Nations and human rights organisations of the world to take notice of the statement and play their role in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Reveals Members of Delegation For Intra-Af ..

3 minutes ago

EU Defense Ministers to Hold Meeting on Monday to ..

4 minutes ago

Spl Assistant to CM Sindh along with Pak Army offi ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Sends Coronavirus Aid to Ukraine, Spain

11 minutes ago

Borrell Says EU Supports Calls for Immediate Globa ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.