Minister condemns bomb blast at Khyber

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday strongly condemned the blast that took place in Khyber district.

In a statement, he said that acts by terrorists at the beginning of the new Islamic year were highly inhuman and barbaric and termed the bomb blast at Khyber part of a conspiracy by the anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan and anti-Phastoon forces.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the blast and expressed his solidarity with their family members and relatives.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said that terrorists and their facilitators could never be forgiven and they would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He also said that the People's Party was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.