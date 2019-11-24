Minister condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

In a press statement, he said that such like evil actions were not acceptable at all, which had badly hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

He said, "islam gives a message of peace and love," adding that religious books of all religions are respectable for us." The minister lauded the courage of Ilyas for stopping the evil act by damned.