Minister Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Norway
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.
In a press statement, he said that such like evil actions were not acceptable at all, which had badly hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.
He said, "islam gives a message of peace and love," adding that religious books of all religions are respectable for us." The minister lauded the courage of Ilyas for stopping the evil act by damned.